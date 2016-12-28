Gorillas fall to Titans, 43-78

The Gregory Gorillas ran into a buzz saw on the evening of Thursday, December 22 as the Mt. Vernon-Plankinton Titans handed the Gorillas their third loss on the year by a score of 76-43.

The Titans controlled the game from the opening tip and the Gorillas missed on a few early scoring opportunities in the first quarter while trailing 22-15 after one quarter. The Gorillas managed just four points in the second quarter and trailed 43-19 at halftime.

“The pace of the game was very quick and we were out of sync the entire second quarter,” commented Coach Determan. The Gorillas continued to play hard in the second half, but the Titans were too much as they put the game out of reach.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Gregory%20Times-AdvocateID427/