Gorillas open season with two losses

by Coach Jeff Determan

Gregory 39 Chamberlain 62 The Gregory boys basketball team tipped off the season on Monday, December 12, 2016 when they hosted the Chamberlain Cubs in SESD Conference action. The Cubs got off to a hot start while opening up a 20-8 lead after one quarter of play. The Gorillas picked up the scoring in the second quarter, but trailed 34-19 at the half. “The pace of the game was very quick and we didn’t take advantage of scoring opportunities when they were there,” said CoachDeterman.