Gorillas win three on the week

Gregory 70 Avon 57 The Gregory Gorillas travelled to Avon on Monday, February 6, 2017, for a make-up game with the Pirates. The Gorillas overcame an early 19-12 deficit while out-scoring the Pirates 26-5 in the second quarter and leading 38-24 at the half. “We started a little slow but really picked it up in the second quarter and we got to the free throw line quite a bit,” said Coach Determan.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Gregory%20Times-AdvocateID427/