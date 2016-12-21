Gregory Athletics Club presents football championship jackets to the Gorillas

Wed, 12/21/2016 - 12:11pm News Staff
The Gregory Athletics Club presented the championship jackets to the Gorilla football team on Thursday, December 15, 2016. Those receiving the jackets were back row, l to r: Head coach Brian Allmendinger, Preston Glammeier, Max Klundt, Jayd VanDerWerff, Caleb Stukel, Ridge Oliver, JJ Beck, Robert Vomacka, Colten Nelson, Garrett Roeder, Quenton McMillen, Keith Fenenga, Coach Mike Murray and Coach John King.
 

