Lady Black Panthers defeat Lady Gorillas

Wed, 12/28/2016 - 10:01am News Staff
Coach Kevin Myrmoe

On Tuesday, December 20, 2016, the Lady Gorillas hosted the defending District 11 Champions, the Platte-Geddes Black Panthers.

After the first quarter, the Lady Gorillas found themselves down 20-11. The Black Panthers extended their lead in the second quarter, going into halftime up 43 to 25.

The visitors continued to outscore the Lady Gorillas and won the game by a score of 72 to 33. The Lady Gorillas drop their record to 0-3, while the Black Panthers move to 2-1 on the season.

 

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Gregory%20Times-AdvocateID427/

Ainsworth Star-Journal

921 E. 4th St.
P.O. Box 145
Ainsworth, NE 69210
PH: (402) 387-2844
FAX: (402) 387-1234

Valentine Midland News

146 W. 2nd St.
P.O. Box 448
Valentine, NE 69201
PH: (402) 376-2833
FAX: (402) 376-1946

Gregory Times-Advocate

119 E. 7th St.
P.O. Box 378
Gregory, SD 57533
PH: (605) 835-8089
FAX: (605) 835-8467