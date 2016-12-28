Lady Black Panthers defeat Lady Gorillas

On Tuesday, December 20, 2016, the Lady Gorillas hosted the defending District 11 Champions, the Platte-Geddes Black Panthers.

After the first quarter, the Lady Gorillas found themselves down 20-11. The Black Panthers extended their lead in the second quarter, going into halftime up 43 to 25.

The visitors continued to outscore the Lady Gorillas and won the game by a score of 72 to 33. The Lady Gorillas drop their record to 0-3, while the Black Panthers move to 2-1 on the season.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Gregory%20Times-AdvocateID427/