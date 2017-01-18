Lady Gorillas defeat Lady Braves, 59-56

Wed, 01/18/2017 - 10:30am News Staff

by Coach Kevin Myrmoe

On Tuesday, January 10, 2017,the Lady Gorillas traveled to Wagner  to play the Wagner Red Raiders. After the first quarter, the Lady Gorillas found themselves  down 21 to 12. The Red Raiders extended their lead in the second quarter, going into halftime up 37 to 23. The Red Raiders continued to out-score the Lady Gorillas and won the game by a score of 67 to 30. The Lady Gorillas dropped their record to 0-7, while the Red Raiders moved to 3-4 on the season.
 

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Gregory%20Times-AdvocateID427/

Ainsworth Star-Journal

921 E. 4th St.
P.O. Box 145
Ainsworth, NE 69210
PH: (402) 387-2844
FAX: (402) 387-1234

Valentine Midland News

146 W. 2nd St.
P.O. Box 448
Valentine, NE 69201
PH: (402) 376-2833
FAX: (402) 376-1946

Gregory Times-Advocate

119 E. 7th St.
P.O. Box 378
Gregory, SD 57533
PH: (605) 835-8089
FAX: (605) 835-8467