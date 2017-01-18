Lady Gorillas defeat Lady Braves, 59-56

by Coach Kevin Myrmoe

On Tuesday, January 10, 2017,the Lady Gorillas traveled to Wagner to play the Wagner Red Raiders. After the first quarter, the Lady Gorillas found themselves down 21 to 12. The Red Raiders extended their lead in the second quarter, going into halftime up 37 to 23. The Red Raiders continued to out-score the Lady Gorillas and won the game by a score of 67 to 30. The Lady Gorillas dropped their record to 0-7, while the Red Raiders moved to 3-4 on the season.