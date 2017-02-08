Lady Gorillas fall to Cavaliers/Trojans

Wed, 02/08/2017 - 10:55am News Staff
by Kevin Myrmoe
 
On Monday, January 31, the Lady Gorillas traveled to Tyndall to play the Bon Homme Cavaliers. The Lady Gorillas started the first quarter outscoring the Cavaliers 19 to 18, but the Cavaliers used a strong second quarter to take the lead going into halftime up 32 to 25. In the third quarter, the Lady Gorillas cut the deficit to 3 points, but Bon Homme outscored the Lady Gorillas in the fourth quarter and extended their lead to win the game by a score of 65 to 55. 
 
