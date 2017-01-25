Lady Gorillas place 7th in SPC Tourney

On Tuesday, January 17, the Lady Gorillas traveled to Chamberlain to play the Chamberlain Cubs. The Cubs started the first quarter out-scoring the Lady Gorillas 15 to 7. The Lady Gorillas matched the Cubs in scoring in the second quarter 11 to 11, going into halftime down 26 to 18. In the second half the Cubs used a strong third quarter to extend their lead and finished the game winning 68 to 44. The Lady Gorillas dropped their record to 1-9 while the Cubs improved to 4-6 on the season. The Lady Gorillas were led by Allison Ekroth with 15 points and Emma Schweigert with 10 points. Megan Warnke led the team with 6 rebounds and 5 assists. As a team, the Lady Gorillas shot 8 of 25 from the 2-point range for a total of 32% and 6 of 18 on 3-point shots for 33%. From the free throw line, the team shot 10 of 18 for 56%.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Gregory%20Times-AdvocateID427/