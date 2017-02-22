Lady Gorillas win in district action

On Monday, February 13, the Lady Gorillas hosted the Colome Cowgirls.

The Cowgirls started the first quarter out-scoring the Lady Gorillas 11 to 9, but the Lady Gorillas used a strong second quarter to take the lead going into halftime up 26 to 25.

In the third quarter, the Cowgirls regained the lead, leading the Lady Gorillas by a score 41 to 36. Despite out-scoring the Cowgirls in the fourth quarter, the Lady Gorillas fell short and lost the game by a score of 56 to 54.

The Lady Gorillas dropped their record to 2-17 while the Cowgirls improved to 4-15 on the season.

The Lady Gorillas were led by Allison Ekroth with 18 points, Emma Schweigert with 16 points, and Sydney Svatos with 11 points. Ekroth led the team with 7 rebounds while Svatos led the team with 5 assists.

