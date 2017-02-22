Lady Gorillas win in district action

Wed, 02/22/2017 - 11:11am News Staff
Kevin Myrmoe

On Monday, February 13, the Lady Gorillas hosted the Colome Cowgirls.

The Cowgirls started the first quarter out-scoring the Lady Gorillas 11 to 9, but the Lady Gorillas used a strong second quarter to take the lead going into halftime up 26 to 25.

In the third quarter, the Cowgirls regained the lead, leading the Lady Gorillas by a score 41 to 36. Despite out-scoring the Cowgirls in the fourth quarter, the Lady Gorillas fell short and lost the game by a score of 56 to 54.

The Lady Gorillas dropped their record to 2-17 while the Cowgirls improved to 4-15 on the season.

The Lady Gorillas were led by Allison Ekroth with 18 points, Emma Schweigert with 16 points, and Sydney Svatos with 11 points. Ekroth led the team with 7 rebounds while Svatos led the team with 5 assists.

 

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Gregory%20Times-AdvocateID427/

Ainsworth Star-Journal

921 E. 4th St.
P.O. Box 145
Ainsworth, NE 69210
PH: (402) 387-2844
FAX: (402) 387-1234

Valentine Midland News

146 W. 2nd St.
P.O. Box 448
Valentine, NE 69201
PH: (402) 376-2833
FAX: (402) 376-1946

Gregory Times-Advocate

119 E. 7th St.
P.O. Box 378
Gregory, SD 57533
PH: (605) 835-8089
FAX: (605) 835-8467