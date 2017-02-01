Nebraskans to Be Surveyed on Upland Game Shooting Hours

Wed, 02/01/2017 - 5:00am News Staff

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is surveying hunters and other interested parties about their views and preferences as part of an evaluation of upland game shooting hours. To take the survey, visit OutdoorNebraska.gov/shootinghourssurvey. In addition, anyone who purchased a hunting (small game) license in 2016 and did not receive an invitation to participate in the annual hunter success survey can access it at OutdoorNebraska.gov/ huntersuccesssurvey.

 

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Ainsworth%20Star-JournalID425/

Ainsworth Star-Journal

921 E. 4th St.
P.O. Box 145
Ainsworth, NE 69210
PH: (402) 387-2844
FAX: (402) 387-1234

Valentine Midland News

146 W. 2nd St.
P.O. Box 448
Valentine, NE 69201
PH: (402) 376-2833
FAX: (402) 376-1946

Gregory Times-Advocate

119 E. 7th St.
P.O. Box 378
Gregory, SD 57533
PH: (605) 835-8089
FAX: (605) 835-8467