Results of Southwest Conference - ten individual titles won!!!

The Valentine Badgers competed in Southwest Conference, which was held Friday, February 3, 2017 at VHS. .

Individual results are as follows for the Badgers:

106 - Chase Olson (7-1) placed 1st and scored 20.00 team points.

1st Place Match - Chase Olson (Valentine) 7-1 won by decision over Carson Richards (McCook) 28-7 (Dec 7-1)

113 - Gage Krolikowski (24-0) placed 1st and scored 22.00 team points.

