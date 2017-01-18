Storm claims second place at West Holt Invite

by Coach John Hansen

Chamberlain dual action In the Chamberlain dual that we participated in on Tuesday, January 10 in Chamberlain, we came away with a 45-35 victory. In the first two weight classes, the Chamberlain team jumped off to an 11 point lead, getting victories with 106# Gabe Skugstad over Mason Hood by technical fall in 5:42 and in the 113# class, Max Donovan won by fall over Jordan Vosika in 30 seconds.