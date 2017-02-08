You could be this lucky at the 4-H Luck of the Draw!!!

Nearly 250 4-H members and 75 volunteers are involved in Cherry County 4-H. The month of February is Nebraska 4-H Month, and Cherry County is celebrating by hosting the annual 4-H “Luck of the Draw” fund raiser to be held on Saturday, February 11, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. at the Bull Market Beer and Grill.

Local 4-H youth and leaders will join with the community to raise funds for the Cherry County 4-H program. These funds support 4-H programming, trophies, awards, scholarships, exhibitor T-shirts, and 4-H project manuals.

Cherry County 4-H has received many generous donations from individuals and businesses that will result in a wide variety of items for all age groups that may be won during the drawing. Tickets may be purchased on Saturday, February 11, from 10:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in the banquet hall of Bull Market Beer and Grill.

