Heart City Bull Bash happenings!

Welcome to Valentine’s Main Event! Billed as the Heart City’s Main Event the Bull Bash pays tribute to agriculture and is a winter festival that gives cattlemen the opportunity to look at bulls, bale feeders, rakes, and all kinds of equipment, while the rest of the family takes in art, gun, quilt, craft shows, a tasty lunch, and wine tasting.

New this year, Purina has sponsored a hospitality tent for exhibitors and viewers to stop by and visit in, out of the nice weather. The Purina tent will be located at Second Street, and will also house several commercial exhibits.

Cattle exhibitors will be supplied with raffle tickets. When you visit with them and they give you one of those raffle tickets – you will be eligible to win a Bar None Custom Made Pure Beaver Hat donated by Kaycee Hoffman and the Bull Bash Committee. Tickets will need to be deposited in an entry box in the Purina Tent before 4:00 p.m. CST that afternoon.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Valentine%20Midland%20NewsID426/