Niobrara Council hosts Firewise® Open House during week of Bull Bash - fun on Saturday too!

In coordination with the 16th annual Heart City Bull Bash, the Niobrara Council will be holding a Firewise® Open House during the week of February 6-11, 2017, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., with a culminating event during the Bull Bash on Saturday, February 11, 2017 from 10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.

Did you know that a portion of the Valentine area is a registered Firewise® Community? The Firewise® program provides communities with solutions for safety and ways in which homeowners in the community can take action and individual responsibility to prepare their homes and reduce the possibility of a wildfire.

Firewise® provides homeowners with simple steps to help reduce a home’s wildfire risk by preparing ahead. This voluntary program supports individual property owners in taking responsible steps to prevent loss. It encourages neighbors to work together to prevent wildfires from becoming major disasters that impact multiple homeowners, or even entire towns and cities.

