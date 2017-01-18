The Power of Love

Wed, 01/18/2017 - 5:00am News Staff
Laura Vroman

The 73rd annual Coronation Ceremony will be held Sunday, January 29, 2017 at 5:00 p.m. at the Valentine High School Auditorium. The theme this year will be Power of Love.

Organizer Danielle Arganbright said it will closely resemble previous coronations. “There will be high school royalty as well as participants from kindergarten through eighth grade. The script will be written by members of the Valentine High School Drama Team including: Riley Beel, Will Major, Amos Utecht, Marisa Hutchinson and Raelyn Adams.

High School Royalty Candidates are as follows:

Pages from the freshman class: Faith Cox, Jenna Cox, Aluxyn Hollenbeck, Skyler Reagle, Clay Billings, Logan Cate, Grant Fischer, and Jon Keller.

Count and Countess from the sophomore class: Elizabeth Harvey, Abbigail Sandoz, Bailey Witt, Lauren Ferguson, Nathan Flannery, Brayden Fowler, Eric Haase, and Rece Jordan.

 

 

