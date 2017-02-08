Red Cross Blood Donation update

“Dennis Bammerlin with Red Cross crew after he completed the 18th Power Red of our blood drive on January 5!!! This is a new record for the Red Cross in our area, and a new goal for us, for sure!!” Exclaimed Jeannie Cozad of the Rotary sponsored Red Cross Blood drive.

New donors included: Jack Ravenscroft, Jason Schubauer, and David Stoeger. New help in the Canteen was Kay Schleve along with Maggie Arnold, Glee Swanson and Jerean Walkling.

Troop #288 were represented with Sean and Grant Springer who helped load equipment.

