Red Cross Blood Donation update

Wed, 02/08/2017 - 5:00am News Staff

“Dennis Bammerlin with Red Cross crew after he completed the 18th Power Red of our blood drive on January 5!!! This is a new record for the Red Cross in our area, and a new goal for us, for sure!!” Exclaimed Jeannie Cozad of the Rotary sponsored Red Cross Blood drive.

New donors included: Jack Ravenscroft, Jason Schubauer, and David Stoeger. New help in the Canteen was Kay Schleve along with Maggie Arnold, Glee Swanson and Jerean Walkling.

Troop #288 were represented with Sean and Grant Springer who helped load equipment.

 

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Valentine%20Midland%20NewsID426/

