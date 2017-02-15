Relay for Life chooses Back on Track and Feeling Super as theme for June 10 event

Wed, 02/15/2017 - 5:00am News Staff

The Relay for Life Committee meets every third Tuesday to discuss plans for the 2017 event. Their next meeting will be held Tuesday, February 21, at the Danielski building on Highway 20, east of Milo and Max’s. The meeting begins at 6:00 p.m. and is open to anyone and everyone who would like to help make a difference in stomping out cancer.

 

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Valentine%20Midland%20NewsID426/

Ainsworth Star-Journal

921 E. 4th St.
P.O. Box 145
Ainsworth, NE 69210
PH: (402) 387-2844
FAX: (402) 387-1234

Valentine Midland News

146 W. 2nd St.
P.O. Box 448
Valentine, NE 69201
PH: (402) 376-2833
FAX: (402) 376-1946

Gregory Times-Advocate

119 E. 7th St.
P.O. Box 378
Gregory, SD 57533
PH: (605) 835-8089
FAX: (605) 835-8467