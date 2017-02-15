Relay for Life chooses Back on Track and Feeling Super as theme for June 10 event

The Relay for Life Committee meets every third Tuesday to discuss plans for the 2017 event. Their next meeting will be held Tuesday, February 21, at the Danielski building on Highway 20, east of Milo and Max’s. The meeting begins at 6:00 p.m. and is open to anyone and everyone who would like to help make a difference in stomping out cancer.

