Thank you Valentine Fire Department for your years of service!!!!

Wed, 02/22/2017 - 5:00am News Staff
The Valentine Fire Department recognized firefighters for their years of volunteer service at the annual Wive’s Appreciation Banquet. Receiving recognition are back row, L to R: Andy Dawson, Training Officer; Duane Bellin 15 years; Matt Sandoz 20 years; Carl Mangelsen 15 years; William Beel 10 years; Craig Ohlmann 25 years; Mark Schubauer 25 years and Chief Terr y Engles. Front row L to R: Tom Monroe 10 years; Thayne Eggert five years; Tyler Eggert five years; and Joe Bacon 10 years. We thank you and all of the department for your service to our community!
 
 
 
 

