Thank you Valentine Fire Department for your years of service!!!!

The Valentine Fire Department recognized firefighters for their years of volunteer service at the annual Wive’s Appreciation Banquet. Receiving recognition are back row, L to R: Andy Dawson, Training Officer; Duane Bellin 15 years; Matt Sandoz 20 years; Carl Mangelsen 15 years; William Beel 10 years; Craig Ohlmann 25 years; Mark Schubauer 25 years and Chief Terr y Engles. Front row L to R: Tom Monroe 10 years; Thayne Eggert five years; Tyler Eggert five years; and Joe Bacon 10 years. We thank you and all of the department for your service to our community!

