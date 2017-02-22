VAAC welcomes Thad Beach February 25
Wed, 02/22/2017 - 5:00am News Staff
In celebration of the 150th Anniversary of Nebraska, the Valentine Area Arts Council (VAAC) welcomes you to join artist Thad Beach at the Valentine Public Library on Saturday, February 25, for a family performance at 10:00 a.m. Thad will take the audience on a journey to discover pioneer kids, settlers, homesteaders, railroaders, state symbols, and the state fish – the channel cat.
Beach is a full-time entertainer, musician, teaching artist, and songwriter well-known for his energetic performances, humorous original songs, and historical ballads. He draws from a diverse background in musical styles ranging from traditional, folk, old-time, country, blues, and the roaring 20s.
Thad will be leading week-long residencies in Cody-Kilgore schools February 20-23, Valentine Middle School on February 24, and at Valentine Elementary from February 27 - March 3.
To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Valentine%20Midland%20NewsID426/