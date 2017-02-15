Welcome to Valentine’s “Main” Event!!! 16th annual Heart City Bull Bash

Wed, 02/15/2017 - 5:00am News Staff
Laura Vroman

There’s a first for everything, and this year was the first time there were heifers on display along with the bulls on Valentine’s Main Street. It was also the first time it had ever rained during the event. Once the rain let up, the crowds were walking along Main Street checking out all the vendors, from bulls and heifers, to equipment, and the tent.

 

