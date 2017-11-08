6th Annual Middle School Band Festival Held in Ainsworth

The 6th Annual Middle School Band Festival was held Friday, October 27th in Ainsworth band students from West Holt, Stuart, Springview and Bassett participated.

The 75 member 6th grade band was under the direction of Mark Messner. Messner is the 5th-12th instrumental music instructor at Cozad Community Schools.

Messner received his Bachelor of Arts in Education degree from the University of Nebraska Kearney. There he was a member of the Loper Low Brass Ensemble, Jazz Band, Wind Ensemble, Concert Band, and the Pride of the Plains Marching Band. During his time at UNK Messner was selected three times as a drum major for the Pride of the Plains Marching Band.

