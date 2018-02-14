Ainsworth Boys Basketball Team Splits Games; One Game Left in Regular Season
Wed, 02/14/2018 - 12:00am News Staff
With the season winding down, the Ainsworth Boys Basketball Team took to the road. The Dawgs were to have three games this past week, but Mother Nature cut the Dawgs’ schedule to two.
Ainsworth traveled to Stuart on February 6th and defeated the Broncos 50 to 40.
On February 9th, Ainsworth was to host Gothenburg, but a winter storm caused the cancellation of the game.
To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Ainsworth%20Star-JournalID425/