Ainsworth Bulldogs Lose to Nebraska Christian Eagles in First Round D1 Playoffs

The Ainsworth Bulldogs were eligible for D1 Playoffs in eight-man football for the first time since changing from eleven-man. The Dawgs qualified for the first round playoffs and played Nebraska Christian Eagles in Central City on October 25th. The Dawgs were defeated by the Eagles 40 to 76.

Nebraska Christian was 8 - 0 going into the playoffs behind a solid running offense while the 3 - 5 Dawgs relied on a passing game.

True to form, the Eagles gained 467 yard rushing while completing one pass for 25 yards. Ainsworth had 291 total yards with 122 yards through the air and 169 yards rushing.

