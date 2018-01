The Ainsworth Boys Basketball Team took third place in the Holiday Tournament held on December 28th and 29th in Stuart.

The Dawgs lost their first game to Ord by one point, 44 to 45.

Ainsworth jumped to an early lead against Ord, scoring 15 points to Ord’s nine points in the first quarter.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Ainsworth%20Star-JournalID425/