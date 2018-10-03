Ainsworth Hosts Southwest Conference Girls Golf
The Ainsworth Municipal Golf Course was the host site for the Southwest Conference Girls Golf Tournament on September 27th.
Ogallala took home the conference championship with a team score of 375, led by individual champion Harley Hiltibrand,who shot a 78.
Rebecca Taylor was the top golfer for Ainsworth, shooting a 112 to finish in 27th place. As a team, Ainsworth finished 7th with a 517.
