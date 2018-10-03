Ainsworth Hosts Southwest Conference Girls Golf

Wed, 10/03/2018 - 12:00am

The Ainsworth Municipal Golf Course was the host site for the Southwest Conference Girls Golf Tournament on September 27th.

Ogallala took home the conference championship with a team score of 375, led by individual champion Harley Hiltibrand,who shot a 78.

Rebecca Taylor was the top golfer for Ainsworth, shooting a 112 to finish in 27th place. As a team, Ainsworth finished 7th with a 517.

 

