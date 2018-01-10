Ainsworth Lady Bulldogs Struggle in Holiday Tournament

Wed, 01/10/2018 - 12:00am News Staff

The Ainsworth Lady Bulldogs started the 2017 Holiday Tournament against the number one seed, Ord Chanticleers.

Ainsworth played Ord on Wednesday, December 28th and fell to the Lady Chants, 28 to 71.

Ord jumped to an early 16 to 9 lead in the first quarter and extended their halftime lead to 34 to 18.

 

