Bulldog Volleyball Falls to South Loup

The Bulldog Volleyball Team rounded out the end of their 2018 season with a dual against South Loup on October 23rd and subdistrict play at O’Neill on the 29th.

South Loup Bobcats

The Bulldogs went 0-3 at home against the South Loup Bobcats, losing 17-25, 15-25 and 22-25.

Freshman Kaitlyn Nelson had seven kills and junior Brieann Schipporeit made four kills for the Bulldogs. Senior Erin Painter and sophomore Mila Pozehl made three kills apiece while senior Shelby Jones had two kills.

