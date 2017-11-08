Bulldog Volleyball Season Ends in First Round of Sub-Districts

The Ainsworth Bulldog Volleyball Team finished the season with a 6-24 record after losing to Neligh-Oakdale in the first round of sub-districts on Monday, October 30th.

The Bulldogs traveled to O’Neill to face the Warriors, rallying to win the second set 25-20 after losing the first 22-25. Ainsworth lost the third set 13-25 and held on for a tight race during the fourth set, but ultimately lost the final set 23-25 to hand Neligh-Oakdale the win.

Senior Becky Arens led the Bulldogs in kills with 12. Junior Megan Appelt and sophomore Brieann Schipporeit both had seven kills, while junior Shelby Jones had five, sophomore Erin Kuchera had four and senior Claire Steinhauser had three.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Ainsworth%20Star-JournalID425/