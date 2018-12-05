Bulldog Wrestlers Host North Central, West Holt for Season Opener; Snowstorm Cancels O’Neill Invite

The Ainsworth Bulldog Wrestling Team opened up their 2018-19 season at home against the North Central Knights and West Holt Huskies. The Burwell Longhorns were unable to attend because of the winter storm. The Bulldogs had two wrestlers, Kaleab Kloppel and Colt Temple, compete against North Central, and went 0-42 as a team. Temple and Oren Pozehl both claimed wins against West Holt, while Kloppel lost to his opponent, giving the Bulldogs a 12-41 loss against the Huskies.

Kaleab Kloppel - 138 lbs.

North Central: Lost by a fall in 1:34 to Jared Shaw. West Holt: Lost by a 18-2 technical fall in 3:29 to Cole Laible.

