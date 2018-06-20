Golf Tournament Raises Over $6,000.00 for Brown County Hospital Foundation

Final tallies are not done yet, but over $6,000.00 was raised for the Brown County Hospital Foundation at the 15th Annual Brown County Hospital Fundraising Golf Tournament.

The tournament was held on Friday, June 15th with eighteen teams competing in the 4-person scramble.

In the Championship Flight, the Ainsworth Motors team of Cam Palmer, Robert McGill, Brett Knoetzel and Graig Kinzie, shot a 17-under-par 55 to take first place. Second place went to the West Plains Bank team of Doug Weiss, Deb Weiss, Cody Sedlacek and Rod Worrell, with a 62. The Bart Waits Team of Bart Waits, Penny Waits, Terry David and Kyle Kinzie, took third place with a 68.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Ainsworth%20Star-JournalID425/