Ty Richardson to Compete at Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament

The Ainsworth Wrestling Team competed in the Class C-4 District Wrestling Tournament. The district tournament was held in Bridgeport on Friday, February 9th and Saturday, February 10th.

Ainsworth had only one wrestlers advance to the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament. Ty Richardson wrestling in the 152 pound weight class took third place to advance to the state tournament.

The Valentine Badgers were crowned District C-4 champions and will send eight wrestlers to the state wrestling tournament.