“They Wanted to be Together”: Nebraska Twins Killed in 1944 will be Reunited at Normandy

They’ll be together again. Finally.

On June 19, 1944, death separated Julius and Ludwig Pieper, identical twins from Creston, Nebraska. A mine tore apart LST-523, the flat-bottomed Navy cargo ship both served on, just offshore from the newly established Normandy beachhead. The brothers, age 19, died along with more than 200 other U.S. servicemen.

“Everywhere they went, they went together,” recalled Mary Ann Lawrence, 88, their only surviving sibling. “They were normal, average boys.”

