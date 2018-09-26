10th Annual Riders Unite Fundraiser to be Celebrated by Sandhills Cancer Fund

Ten years ago, a dream became a reality to start an organization that would support those struggling with cancer.

If you are one of the unfortunate ones who are diagnosed with cancer, the Sandhills Cancer Fund, Inc. can help you.

This group of individuals’ mission is, “Providing Support to Sandhill Residents on their Journey through Cancer Treatment.”

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Ainsworth%20Star-JournalID425/