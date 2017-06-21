1967 Mustang Returns to Ainsworth for Alumni Weekend

Wed, 06/21/2017 - 5:00am News Staff
Rhe’Ann McBride

Rhe’Ann McBrideWhen Ron and Karen (Sum-mers) Delaney bought a 1967 Ford Mustang in 1990 for their daughter, Megan (Delaney) Anderson, they had no idea of its deeply-rooted ties to Ainsworth.

The candy apple red, two-door hardtop with a 289 V-8 engine was built on August 26, 1966 in San Jose, CA. The car then traveled to Ainsworth Motors, where Dr. Robert Anderson purchased it on October 1, 1966.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Ainsworth%20Star-JournalID425/

Ainsworth Star-Journal

921 E. 4th St.
P.O. Box 145
Ainsworth, NE 69210
PH: (402) 387-2844
FAX: (402) 387-1234

Valentine Midland News

146 W. 2nd St.
P.O. Box 448
Valentine, NE 69201
PH: (402) 376-2833
FAX: (402) 376-1946

Gregory Times-Advocate

119 E. 7th St.
P.O. Box 378
Gregory, SD 57533
PH: (605) 835-8089
FAX: (605) 835-8467