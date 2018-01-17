2017 - A Review of Events for Brown County

Here is a short recap of what happend in May of 2017.

May

For the past couple years, the Ainsworth Art Club held several fundraisers. Members voted to donate $1,000.00 for the downtown theater project and $650.00 to purchase new seats for the learning center.

The Long Pine Firewise Committee was formed in May to help prevent wildfires. Members of the committee are Dan Dailey, Joyce Hutcheson, Mike Casto, Duane Saner and Jim Carley, along with the assistance of Justin Nickless with the Nebraska Forest Service.

Long Pine’s water rates increased in May from $13.00 to $18.00 for residents. In addition, all locations using water from the city became metered, and users now pay $1.25 per 1,000 gallons.

