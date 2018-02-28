8th Grade Health/Science Meet Held in Ainsworth

Wed, 02/28/2018 - 5:00am News Staff

Ainsworth Community Schools hosted the Regional 8th Grade Health/Science Meet on February 21st at the Ainsworth Conference Center.

Fifty students from Ainsworth and Cody-Kilgore presented the results of their science experiments and had the opportunity to learn about some health-related professions. In between judging, students sat in on presentations about the EMT, dental hygiene, nursing and physical therapy fields.

 

