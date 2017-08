ACS Class of 2030 Starts Kindergarten

In Caren Fernau’s kindergarten grade class are: (Front Row - Left to Right): Kira Goochey, Miranda Lambrecht, Anna Townsend, Jaxon Haskell, Mia Crisman and Julia Arellano; (Back Row - Left to Right): Luke Lewis, Silas Reagan, Kaiden Johnson, Callen Pierce, Matthew Strand, Max Hasenohr, Leightn Smith and Mrs. Fernau.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Ainsworth%20Star-JournalID425/