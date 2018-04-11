Ainsworth Art Guild Annual Art Show Opens April 14th

Wed, 04/11/2018 - 5:00am News Staff

Ainsworth Art Guild’s annual art show opens Saturday, April 14th at the Ainsworth Public Library.

Over 30 pieces of local art talent will be displayed from this Saturday through April 28th during normal hours of the Library. The public is invited to view a variety of mediums such as acrylic, oil, mixed media, drawing and photography.

 

