Ainsworth City Council Votes to Proceed with $1.9 Million Sewer Overhaul

The Ainsworth City Council voted unanimously to proceed with a proposed $1.9 million sewer system overhaul in Ainsworth at their regular meeting on December 13th.

During their November meeting, the Council heard from Mike Shultes of JEO Consulting Group and Bert Mues and Taylor Medina from USDA Rural Development about funding options for Priority 1 projects identified in the 2017 Ainsworth Wastewater Facility Plan Report.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Ainsworth%20Star-JournalID425/