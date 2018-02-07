Ainsworth FFA Has Full Day of Donors for Annual Blood Drive

The Ainsworth FFA Chapter hosted their annual American Red Cross blood drive on Thursday, February 1st at St. Pius X Catholic Church. There were 35 donors registered to give blood, with walk-in donations also accepted.

If you have never given blood before and are interested in learning about the process or if you’re eligible to donate, check out the following information from the American Red Cross.

Who Can Donate?

Blood and platelet donors must meet the following criteria in order to be eligible to donate blood:

• Be in good general health and feeling well. Healthy means that you feel well and can perform normal activities. If you have a chronic condition such as diabetes, healthy also means that you are being treated and the condition is under control. If you are not feeling well on the day of your donation, please contact the organizer to reschedule.

