Ainsworth FFA Hired Hand Auction

Seventy-four Ainsworth FFA members and their advisor Roger Lechtenberg were up for auction during the chapter’s Hired Hand Auction on Monday, March 19th. Dividing up the classes, there were 23 freshmen, 19 sophomores, 14 juniors and 18 seniors. Our figures estimated the following: Freshmen sold for $3,120.00, averaging $135.66 per student, sophomores went for $3,995.00, averaging $210.27 per student, juniors sold for $3,020.00, averaging $215.72 and seniors went for $4,615.00, averaging $256.39. Mr. Lechtenberg was hired for $125.00. Each person auctioned will provide eight hours of service to the person or business that bought them at the auction.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Ainsworth%20Star-JournalID425/