Ainsworth Firemen Respond to a One-Vehicle Accident

Wed, 01/31/2018 - 5:00am News Staff
Law enforcement officers, Brown County Ambulance Association and the Ainsworth Volunteer Fire Department were called to the scene of a one-vehicle accident that happened on January 23, 2018 around 10:13 a.m. on US Highway 20. According to Brown County Sheriff Bruce Papstein, Leland G. McDaniel of Ainsworth was driving his 1995 Ford pickup westbound on US Highway 20 when he hit a slippery spot and went into the ditch.
 

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Ainsworth%20Star-JournalID425/

