Ainsworth Public Library Displays Makerspace Equipment and Created Items

The Ainsworth Public Library has been very pleased to have the Library Innovation Studio (Makerspace) available for the pubic to use the last five months.

The Makerspace included components from the following categories: Digital Fabrication (3-D Printer, Laser Cutter, Vinyl Cutter, CNC Router); Electronics (Prototype Kits, Microcontrollers, Robotics); Textiles (Heat Press, Embroidery/ Sewing Machine); Digital Media Creation (filmmaking/digital photography); Music technology; and specialized software, Button Maker, Laminator, and basic hand tools.

