Ainsworth Public Library Now Has Digital Archive of Local Newspapers

The Ainsworth Public Library now has a digital archive of local newspapers available for patrons to discover the stories of the people, places and events that have shaped the City of Ainsworth and Brown County.

This archive includes newspapers from 1882 to 2008 from the following publications: New Idea, Western News, Home Rule, Ainsworth Journal, Ainsworth Home Rule, Ainsworth Herald, Star Journal, Ainsworth Star, Johnstown Enterprise, Brown County Democrat, Sandhiller, Ainsworth Star-Journal and Brown County Democrat, and the Ainsworth Star-Journal.

The years of 1882 to 1928 are available online on the Ainsworth Public Library website at www.libraries. ne.gov/ainsworth. The archives are located on the right side of the page under Local Resources. The years 1929 to 2008 are only available for in-house use at the library. Please note that the Long Pine Newspaper has already been digitalized by the Long Pine Historical Society and is available at the Heritage House in Long Pine.

