Ainsworth Schools’ Ag Building Is No More

In preparation of a new Ag building, Frontier Diesel started on Monday, June 25th tearing down the old Ag building at the Ainsworth Community School facility. (top photo) The building had been cleaned out the week before and demolition started in ernest on Monday. By Thursday, the center part of the building was down and crews were working at taking down the last roof parts from the main building. While the demolition was going on, a crew was taking soil samples to determine the compression of the area where the new building will be built. (center photo) By Friday, June 29th, the Ag building was gone with most of the debris hauled away. (bottom photo taken from Third Street

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Ainsworth%20Star-JournalID425/