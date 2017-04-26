Bill for Lethal Injection Confidentiality Raises Arguments

A bill to allow individuals or com-panies involved in the distribution or manufacture of lethal injection drugs to be confidential continued for hours of debate Thursday.

LB661, introduced by Sen. John Kuehn of Heartwell, is also known as a “shield law” to protect anyone involved in the manufacturing of lethal injection drugs from threats or persecution.

