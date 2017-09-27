Brown County Commissioners Hear Testimony on Swine Facility Expansion North of Ainsworth, Will Make Decision October 3rd

During a public hearing on Tuesday, September 19th at 10:00 a.m., Brown County Commissioners Buddy Small, Reagan Wiebelhaus and Les Waits listened to nearly two hours of discussion about the proposed expansion of a swine facility north of Ainsworth.

The application, submitted by Jones Finish, LLC, includes the expansion of an existing facility with one swine building with an underground pit that houses 6,700 head of swine to include two new buildings that would house 8,490 additional swine and a manure storage pond. Day-to-day operations will be overseen by GJW, LLC.

Prior to the meeting, the Nebraska Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) and the Natural Resources District (NRD) recommended approval of the expansion. The Brown County Zoning Commission held a public hearing on Monday, September 18th before also recommending approval of the project.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Ainsworth%20Star-JournalID425/