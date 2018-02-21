Brown County Emergency Responders Honored at 2018 Awards Banquet

Ainsworth Fire Department and Brown County Ambulance Association held their annual 2018 Awards Banquet on Saturday, February 17th at the Elks Lodge in Ainsworth.

Honored guests at this year’s banquet were all the Brown County Sheriff’s Office Dispatchers and representing the dispatchers at the banquet were Judy Cole, Tina Handsaker, Tami Gum and Ramona Painter. The Brown County Dispatchers were honored for their exceptional service to the Ainsworth Fire Department and Brown County Ambulance Association whenever a call comes into the sheriff’s office and is paged out. The Brown County Dispatchers team also includes Charles Cleal, Michelle Sease, John Mead, Jeremiah Sullivan and Ginger Schmidt. Ainsworth Fire Department Fire Chief Brad Fiala recognized the excellently trained “behind-the-scenes” team for being the backbone to both volunteer services ensuring correct directions and information to all the calls they respond to throughout each year in addition to their countless other duties and responsibilities as sheriff’s office dispatchers.

