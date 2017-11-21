Brown County Hospital Auxiliary Nationally Recognized as 2017 Community Star Award Recipient

Tue, 11/21/2017 - 3:47pm News Staff

In honor of over $500,000.00 and countless volunteer hours donated since its founding in 1971, the Brown County Hospital Auxiliary was awarded a 2017 Community Star Award on Thursday, November 16th by Brown County Hospital, who nominated the Auxiliary for the honor as part of National Rural Health Day.

Brown County Hospital Auxiliary’s story will appear in the 2017 edition of the book of National Rural Health Day Community Stars, available at www.PowerofRural. com. Rural Health Day is an annual day of recognition honors those who serve the vital health needs of over 60 million people residing in America’s rural communities, estimated to be 1 in 5 Americans.

The following is the Community Star nomination letter submitted by Brown County Hospital on behalf of the Auxiliary:

 

